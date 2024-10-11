The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

BWIN opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $827,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $105,573.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,114.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $827,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock worth $21,947,676. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

