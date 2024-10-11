The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Increased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BK opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

