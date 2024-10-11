The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 364,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,142,000 after purchasing an additional 61,234 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 218,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.65 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

