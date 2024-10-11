The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 388,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,260,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,878,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,184,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.55. 310,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

