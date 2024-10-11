TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.58 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
