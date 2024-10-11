TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.58 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,282 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.