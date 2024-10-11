Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.72.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $593.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $608.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.