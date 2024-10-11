Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$0.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWM. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$116.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$461.30 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0199855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

