Tobam Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tobam boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $554.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.39. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.83.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

