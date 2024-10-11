Tobam Buys 116 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,440,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,340 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $277.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.93 and its 200 day moving average is $240.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

