Tobam Purchases 426 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

