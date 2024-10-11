Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152.96 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.70 billion and $152.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00008500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00014817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,017.42 or 1.00026045 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054305 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,969,702 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,953,181.186181 with 2,536,892,942.3452086 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.15848582 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 573 active market(s) with $160,033,526.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

