Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Strong-Buy

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXG. TD Securities decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.31.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$29.03 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$29.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.4501992 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

