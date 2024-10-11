Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TPZ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
