Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Toto stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. 13,378 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,023. Toto has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised Toto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

