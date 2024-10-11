Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys 1,407 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 230,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.02. 93,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.