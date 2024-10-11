Towerpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 384,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

