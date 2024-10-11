Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 833,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

