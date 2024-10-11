Towerpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,472. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.41. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $176.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

