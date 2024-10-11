Traders Buy High Volume of Visa Put Options (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 58,730 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 34,980 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $225,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $277.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.71. Visa has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

