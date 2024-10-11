Trane Technologies plc (TT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Trane Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $12.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $393.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.01. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $400.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies



Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

