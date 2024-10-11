Trevian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $182.71 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $183.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

