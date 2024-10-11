Trevian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Toast makes up approximately 1.1% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,111,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Toast by 12.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Toast by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,788 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 175.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,248 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 39,768 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,154,067.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,795,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,099,635.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 39,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,154,067.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,795,301 shares in the company, valued at $52,099,635.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 9,173 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $220,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,030,562 shares of company stock valued at $26,926,059 in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

