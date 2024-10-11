Trevian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises about 0.4% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

