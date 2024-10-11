Trevian Wealth Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VV opened at $264.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day moving average is $247.71. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $265.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

