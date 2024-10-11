Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports.
Trilogy Metals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.50 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
