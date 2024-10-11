TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Given Buy Rating at BWS Financial

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.17% from the stock’s current price. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TriMas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRS stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.63 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. TriMas’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TriMas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.