Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Trinseo Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. Trinseo has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.83.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Trinseo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.32%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,864.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,864.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $192,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 207,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,007.99. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 265,600 shares of company stock valued at $748,084 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth $30,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 93,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 388.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 425,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 338,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

