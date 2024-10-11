Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 514,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after buying an additional 389,557 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,273,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 417,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

