Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Up 93.8% in September

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFINP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

