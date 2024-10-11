Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Stock Price Up 18.9% – What’s Next?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 680,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 378,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 17.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
