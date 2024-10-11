Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Stock Price Up 18.9% – What’s Next?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 680,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 378,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 17.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.