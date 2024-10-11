Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.64 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.02 ($0.33). Approximately 9,159,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 4,160,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.11. The stock has a market cap of £370.84 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 300,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($106,007.07). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

