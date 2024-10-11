Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

