Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

UBER stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

