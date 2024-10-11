Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Up 2,741.3% in September

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, an increase of 2,741.3% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $2.81 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

