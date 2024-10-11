UBS Group Raises Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $355.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $225.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $271.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $290.28 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $140.16 and a 12-month high of $297.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 207.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.73 and a 200 day moving average of $209.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,939,211.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,939,211.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock worth $18,571,912. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.