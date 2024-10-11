UBS Group Trims Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price to $29.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

