UMA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.75 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $215.96 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,469,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,106,914 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

