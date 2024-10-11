UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

