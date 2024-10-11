UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.39 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $83,561,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $95,764,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3,839.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 405,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Allstate by 757.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 300,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.24.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $185.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $193.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.80.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

