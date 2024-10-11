UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,376 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,563,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 326,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,980,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $136.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

