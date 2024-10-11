UMB Bank n.a. Sells 807 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMB opened at $141.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 72.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

