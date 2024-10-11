UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 175,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 9.1% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 142.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

