Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 4,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.0% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $238.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

