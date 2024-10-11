Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.74 and its 200 day moving average is $238.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 117,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

