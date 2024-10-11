Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 428,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Upexi Stock Performance

Shares of UPXI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Upexi has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 28.34%.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

