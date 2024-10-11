Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01). Upland Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 14,554,589 shares changing hands.

Upland Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.42.

Get Upland Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dixon Wong acquired 1,000,000 shares of Upland Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,087.29). In related news, insider Dixon Wong bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,087.29). Also, insider Aimi Nasharuddin bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,778.56). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,900,000 shares of company stock worth $121,900,000. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.