Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $52,013.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $52,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,330.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $245,954.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $281,464.77.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Upstart by 259.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Upstart by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.