US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UTRE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08.

Get US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.