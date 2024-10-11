USA Financial Formulas Cuts Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

USA Financial Formulas decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $174.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $180.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

