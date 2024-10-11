USA Financial Formulas Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

USA Financial Formulas cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after purchasing an additional 314,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VSS opened at $123.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

